Texas Couple, Two Kids Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Texas police called to check on a family Friday afternoon found a horrifying scene: a husband and wife and their two children shot dead in an apparent murder suicide. The victims were identified as Marcus Buchanan, 36, and Rita Buchanan, 34, and two children ages 13 and 3. Neighbors told WFAA they were traumatized by the discovery. “We saw the trampoline in the backyard, and it was triggering just knowing it will never be jumped on again, they won't be playing in the backyard again,” Madison McVay told the station.