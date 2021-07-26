CHEAT SHEET
Texas Crowd Turns on Gunman Who Killed One, Stoning Him to Death
After a gunman in Fort Worth, Texas, killed one person while firing into a crowd of people, the group sought revenge, pelting him with stones that left him dead. Officials say the man started shooting into the crowd just before 1 a.m. Monday. One person was killed and two others who are expected to survive were injured in the shooting. The crowd then began to throw gardening stones at the gunman, ultimately killing him. Police say that the cause of the shooting is still unknown but it’s believed to have stemmed from some kind of altercation. Everyone involved knew each other, according to police. The names of those involved have yet to be released.