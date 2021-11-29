Texas Dad Accidentally Kills 11-Year-old Daughter on Hunting Trip, Authorities Say

An 11-year-old girl in Texas is dead after her dad accidentally shot her during a Thanksgiving weekend hunting trip, authorities said.

Daisy Grace Lynn George died Saturday after the fatal shooting in Hallsville, Texas, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday, releasing the girl’s name after conferring with her family.

Emergency medical personnel on Saturday responded to calls about the injured 11-year-old and rushed her to the Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Authorities said that 911 callers told dispatchers around 5:15 p.m. that Daisy’s dad had accidentally shot her with a high-powered rifle on a hunting lease.

Medics had tried to transport the girl via helicopter to a local hospital for treatment, but aircraft had been grounded due to inclement weather conditions, KSLA reported. The girl succumbed to her injuries despite “lifesaving efforts” provided by the hospital.

The sixth-grader was expected to be celebrated on Monday at her school, Hallsville Junior High, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page. Students and staff throughout the district were encouraged to don purple in honor of Daisy’s favorite color.

“Anytime a young person loses their life, it’s tragic for all involved,” Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends during this difficult time.”

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office and Texas Parks said the investigation is ongoing.