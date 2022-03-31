Texas Dad Admits the Skeleton in His Kitchen Is Son Who Died in 2018

Police carrying out a welfare check on a home in east Texas were horrified to find skeletal remains being kept casually in the kitchen of a home owned by David McMichael.

McMichael, 67, said the remains were those of his son Jason, who had died some four earlier in May 2018. Police did not say how old the son would have been when he died, if in fact the remains are proven to be his.

Police say they were carrying out the check after a neighbor expressed concern for the son. In a press release, they say when they asked the elder McMichael if he knew why they were there, he said it was because of the corpse.

“He was asked by officers on the scene if he knew why they were there,” the press release says. “Mr. McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen.”

McMichael was booked on charges of abusing a corpse. The remains were taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas to determine if the person, identified so far only as a male, had been murdered or died of some other unfortunate incident.

New Boston police, who are leading the investigation, say they are now interviewing relatives about the matter and that they do not have a missing-persons report about the man’s son.