Texas Dad Kills Twin Daughters After Argument With Wife

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Denton Record-Chronicle
A Texas father killed his 12-year-old daughters and himself after an argument with his wife, police said. Now the girls’ grandmother is trying to raise funds to bury Heaven and Nevah Sadler. According to Navarro County police, the incident began on Feb. 9 when Larry Thompson’s wife left the house with her children after a disagreement, leaving him home with his twins. When she returned later, she heard a gunshot and called 911. When deputies arrived, Thompson allegedly threatened violence if anyone tried to take his children before two more shot rang out. Officers then found all three bodies inside.