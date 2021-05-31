CHEAT SHEET
Texas Democrats Kill Voting-Restrictions Bill With Walkout
Democrats in the Texas legislature dramatically blocked passage of a bill that would have restricted voting rights by walking out en masse late Sunday, breaking quorum as the deadline for a House vote ran out. “When we are outnumbered, we have to use every tool to block this attempt to scare and suppress Black and Brown Texas voters,” State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez said on Twitter after the maneuver. “We made good trouble tonight.” The Austin American-Statesman reported that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he would call a special session to force lawmakers to come back for a special session to consider the bill that critics say would make it harder to vote, particularly in communities of color.