Dozens of Texas Democratic lawmakers skipped town on Sunday in an extraordinary maneuver seeking to prevent a redistricting attempt pushed by President Donald Trump.

By heading out of state, the lawmakers effectively denied the Republican-led state House the quorum needed to conduct business, temporarily halting the effort to redraw congressional maps.

A vote on the draft map—which could give five additional seats to the GOP in next year’s midterms—had been scheduled for Monday as part of a special session that began on July 21.

Texas typically redraws its districts once every ten years, making the attempt to do so in a mid-decade special session unusual. The agenda, set by GOP Gov. Greg Abbott, also included disaster relief and other items addressing last month’s deadly floods.

U.S. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaks against Texas redistricting efforts at a news conference at the Texas Capitol in Austin on Thursday.

“Breaking quorum is not a decision we take lightly,” the Texas House Democrats said in a statement on X. “However, when Governor Abbott chooses to withhold critical flood relief in order to advance a partisan agenda at the request of Donald Trump, we are left with no choice. He had ample opportunity to prioritize disaster recovery earlier in the session but instead chose to play political games.”

The group characterized the redistricting attempt as an “assault on our democracy.”

Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Gene Wu said: “Governor Abbott has turned the victims of a historic tragedy into political hostages in his submission to Donald Trump.”

“He is using an intentionally racist map to steal the voices of millions of Black and Latino Texans, all to execute a corrupt political deal,” Wu said.

At the beginning of this special session, I made a promise that I would do everything I can to stop Trump’s Redistricting Takeover— including breaking quorum.



Today, I did just that.



I’m proud to follow the footsteps of my ancestors and Congressman John Lewis in making some… pic.twitter.com/t4ULZ4yv7b — State Representative Ron Reynolds (@ronereynolds) August 3, 2025

State Rep. Ron Reynolds shared images of himself preparing to board a plane, saying he was “proud to follow the footsteps of my ancestors and Congressman John Lewis in making some #goodtrouble.” Rep. Sheryl Cole said she was headed to Chicago “to stop this rigged-redistricting process.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Abbott was initially resistant to the idea of a mid-decade redistricting, but put it on the special session agenda following pressure from Trump, The Texas Tribune reported last month.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a loyal MAGA follower, threatened punitive action against Democrats.

“Democrats in the Texas House who try and run away like cowards should be found, arrested, and brought back to the Capitol immediately,” he wrote on X.

The Texas State Capitol in Austin.

“We should use every tool at our disposal to hunt down those who think they are above the law.”

The Texas GOP said the “stunt to cut quorum” was a “transparent attempt to weaponize chaos and rewrite reality.”

“While Texas Republicans are working to ensure fair and lawful redistricting that reflects the will of Texans, Democrats are choosing obstruction over representation, denying voters their voice to score political headlines,” a statement said, echoing Paxton’s call to “hunt down” those who violated the rules.

Statement on the Texas Democrat Party’s latest Stunt to Cut Quorum pic.twitter.com/oeNy1qAvlI — Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) August 3, 2025

The Democratic lawmakers could face $500-a-day fines or arrest warrants for violating the House rules. Republicans imposed stricter penalties in 2023 after Democrats conducted a similar walkout in 2021.

U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries fired back at Paxton, accusing him of hypocrisy.

“Republicans are afraid to face voters in a free and fair election,” the Democrat posted on X. “That’s the reason the extremists want to gerrymander the Texas congressional map and steal five seats. Look in the mirror and you’ll see the face of a coward.”

Republicans are afraid to face voters in a free and fair election.



That’s the reason the extremists want to gerrymander the Texas congressional map and steal five seats.



Look in the mirror and you’ll see the face of a coward. https://t.co/ewyy99MWeC — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) August 3, 2025

Most Democrats who fled Texas headed to Chicago on Sunday, while others headed to New York and Boston. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, a Democrat, is providing support to those staying his state while Gov. Kathy Hochul will meet with a group in New York.

“MAGA Republicans are trying to rig the game to give Donald Trump more control. We can’t let that happen,” Pritzker said last month. “Illinois stands with you. And we’re ready to fight back.”