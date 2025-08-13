Texas Democrat’s on-Air Clash With Fox Host Rages Online

Texas Democrat James Talarico and Fox News host Will Cain have followed up an on-air clash with an even more heated debate on social media.

The fiery exchange between the pair on TV on Tuesday spilled over onto social media after Talarico claimed their chat was cut short by the Fox News host. Cain labelled the accusation as “dishonest.”

The state legislator appeared on The Will Cain Show from Illinois, where Democrats from Texas are racking up fines as they fight new legislative maps that would give Republicans up to five extra seats in Congress, which would boost their 2026 midterm campaign.

Cain claimed his guest had “abandoned” his office and took umbrage at Talarico using the phrase “rigged” to describe the map changes as the pair often spoke over each other during their 10-minute interview.

James Talarico being interviewed by Will Cain on Fox News. screengrab

At one point, Talarico appeared to stump Cain after asking if he knew how many Republican members of Congress had joined Democrats to vote to ban gerrymandering in Congress. The pair had been debating rule changes that would impact the midterms.

“Which one? I’m sorry, which state did you just refer to?” Cain responded after a pause.

“I’m asking, do you know how many Republicans joined Democrats in the U.S. Congress to ban gerrymandering. All the Democrats voted for it. Zero Republicans voted for it, zero,” Talarico said.

“You can spare me both sides rhetoric. It’s clearly one side that is trying to rig the rules in the middle of the game... We don’t accept cheating in politics and in our relationships. We shouldn’t accept cheating it in our elections... We should stand up to politicians that don’t want to face accountability at the ballot box. That’s what’s happening here.”

Cain admitted he was “unfamiliar” with the details of the vote, which took place in 2021.

At another point, Talarico appeared to stump Cain by asking him, “If Republican policies are popular, why do they need to redraw these maps, why can’t they run on their policies?

Cain did not answer the question, instead gestured that he was being told to cut the interview. “I’m getting wrapped on time. I’m enjoying this conversation. I apologize.”

The Fox News host still managed to get another question in, before inviting him into the studio for a future interview and bonding over breakfast tacos.

The Texan legislator posted on X after the appearance, fanning the fans by claiming the Fox host had “cut the interview early.

I just went on Fox News to tell the truth about the redistricting power grab in Texas.



I asked a simple question: “If Republican policies are so popular, why do they need to redraw these maps; why not run on their policies?”



He refused to answer — and cut the interview early. pic.twitter.com/V8jByMHdJL — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) August 12, 2025

“I just went on Fox News to tell the truth about the redistricting power grab in Texas,” Talarico wrote. After mentioning the question on Republican policies that stumped Cain, he added that the host had “refused to answer—and cut the interview early."

Cain took to his X account to clap back on Talrico’s claim. “Oh James. Trolls distorting the interview is one thing, but you were there. I respectfully gave you ten minutes, an eternity in cable news. And in all that time you had no answer as to why you’ve abandoned your job. You can take a flag to IL but you still cut and run from Texas.”

He added, “And your dishonesty in suggesting I cut your interview short perfectly illustrates the honesty of your run away from TX. I always welcome honest debate but it’s clear that’s not who you are. Stay in Illinois little Jimmy. Better fit for you than TX.”

The Daily Beast has contacted James Talarico and Fox News for additional comment.