Texas Democrats Plan to Flee State to Block GOP Voting Bill
STANDING THEIR GROUND
At least 58 Texas Democratic lawmakers are getting ready to leave the state in a bid to block Republican-led voting restrictions, NBC News reports. The two pending bills, which are working their way through a special legislative session, would place restrictions on early voting and add additional requirements for those who seek to vote early. Sources told CNN that lawmakers in the state House of Representatives plan to fly to Washington, D.C., on chartered jets, and fear they could be compelled by law enforcement to return to Austin, as the Texas Constitution requires that two-thirds of lawmakers be present to pass legislation. The move was last attempted in 2003, when dozens of Democrats fled to New Mexico to block redistricting legislation by the state’s GOP majority. State Democrats already successfully derailed election legislation last month by walking out of the Texas Capitol, the Houston Chronicle reports.