Texas Dems Are Trying to Ban ‘Cursed’ Ted Cruz From Playoff Games

The Republican senator has been blamed for jinxing several sports teams across his state over the years.

Texas Democrats have put forward a proposal to ban Sen. Ted Cruz from attending college playoff games, because of the so-called “Cruz Curse.” The Republican senator has witnessed several losses across the state over the years, and Dems seized on the opportunity to turn it into a meme to boost their campaign to depose him. Cruz has been there for a few big defeats for Texas teams, but as Harris County Democratic Party precinct chairs Charles Kuffner and Bill Kelly admitted, he has also—of course—seen some wins. Still, the aforementioned pair are spearheading a tongue-in-cheek campaign to have him banned. “The nine scariest words for any college fan to hear are, ‘I’m Ted Cruz, and I’m coming to your game,’” Kelly, a University of Houston alum, said. Cruz’s team have called the campaign, proposed Wednesday, “dishonest and partisan clickbait.” A spokesperson added: “Senator Cruz has been attending Texas sports games his entire life. When they win, he’s there. When they lose, he’s there. When Texas Democrats lose, he’s almost always there.”

Read it at Axios
Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

