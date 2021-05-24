Texas Deputies: Bosses Sexually Abused Us During ‘Bachelor-Party’ Prostitution Stings
A lawsuit expected to be filed Monday accuses officers in Harris County’s Precinct 1 Constable Office of sexually abusing rookie deputies during prostitution stings and then engaging in a cover-up. The suit is being filed by three former and current female deputies in the office, as well as a human trafficking advocate who says she was fired for speaking up on the deputies’ behalf. The suit claims that rookie female deputies would regularly be placed undercover at “bachelor-party” prostitution stings, which would often become a “booze-fueled playground for sexual exploitation.” The suit goes on to say that it was at these undercover stings where female officers would be subjected to “disgusting abuse” by their commanding officers, who would sometimes become intoxicated during the operations. When the female officers complained about their treatment, the suit alleges that they were ridiculed and, in some cases, demoted.