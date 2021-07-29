Texas Deputy Attorney General Apologizes for Vile Simone Biles Tweet
WALK BACK
Texas Deputy Attorney General Aaron Reitz apologized Wednesday after calling Olympian Simone Biles a “selfish, childish national embarrassment” for withdrawing from the women’s all-around. “In a moment of frustration and disappointment, I opined on subjects for which I am not adequately versed,” Reitz wrote in a tweet. “That was an error. I can’t imagine what Simone Biles has gone through.” Reitz had made the remark in response to a tweet discussing former Olympian Kerri Strug, who has also come out in support of Biles, though the author of that tweet later acknowledged its inaccuracy. Reitz deleted his initial tweet.
Biles withdrew from multiple Olympic events this week, citing her mental health. There is no word on whether she will compete in events next week.