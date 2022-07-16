Texas Docs Told Not to Treat Some Pregnant Women Under New Abortion Ban
‘SUBSTANTIAL RISK’
At least three medical facilities in Texas have counseled doctors that they should not treat pregnant women with certain complications because they might run afoul of the state’s abortion ban, according to the Texas Medical Association. The group says a hospital in Central Texas told a physician not to treat an ectopic pregnancy—which is not viable—until it ruptured. “Delayed or prevented care in this scenario creates a substantial risk for the patient’s future reproductive ability and poses serious risk to the patient’s immediate physical wellbeing,” the association said in a letter to regulators, according to the Dallas Morning News. Two other hospitals are reportedly telling doctors that if a woman’s water breaks too soon in the pregnancy they should just send her home to wait for the fetus to come out.