Texas Doc Completely Made Up Viral Story About BLM Protesters Attacking Daughter
DELETE YOUR ACCOUNT
A world-renowned heart doctor in Texas completely made up a viral story on Twitter that claimed his daughter and her boyfriend were physically attacked by Black Lives Matter protesters, according to BuzzFeed News. “She filmed it & called the police but they cannot do anything [because] they are African American,” Dr. Andrea Natale tweeted. “Is this the American we want?” But police body-camera footage painted a completely different picture. In it, the daughter and her boyfriend told police that they got into a confrontation with “squeegee kids,” the mostly young Black men who wash car windshields for money at intersections. The boyfriend told police officers that they were not physically touched by anyone but a car mirror was damaged. The officers also never told the couple that the alleged offenders’ race prevented them from taking action.
Natale has since taken his fabricated tweet down and has deleted his account. “I sincerely apologize for a tweet I posted this weekend,” a representative told BuzzFeed. “I was worried about my daughter, and I jumped to a conclusion based on the information I had at the time.”