CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Texas Doctor Stole Vial of COVID Vaccine for Personal Use: Cops
SKIPPING THE LINE
Read it at Houston Chronicle
A doctor working for the Harris County Public Health Department was fired this week and charged with theft for allegedly stealing a vial of the coronavirus vaccine that held nine doses for personal use. Dr. Hasan Gokal allegedly took the vial from the Lindsay/Lyons Park vaccination site on Dec. 29 and later blabbed to a co-worker about swiping it. He faces a year in jail and a $4,000 fine if convicted. “He abused his position to place his friends and family in line in front of people who had gone through the lawful process to be there,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement. “What he did was illegal and he’ll be held accountable under the law.”