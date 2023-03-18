Texas Doctor Booted From State Senate Session After Calling Trans People ‘Pedophiles’
Steven Hotze—a Texas doctor and GOP activist—was kicked out of a state senate session Thursday after he called transgender people “pedophiles.” Democratic state senator José Menédez fired back against Hotze’s anti-trans rhetoric: “I would just ask you to refrain from calling people pedophiles, because I don't think the doctors that have come before us today are pedophiles.” Hotze responded, “By definition, they are pedophiles.” Hotze asked to leave, though not until he said “that’s bullshit” in response to Menédez’s criticisms of his rhetoric. “Doctor Hotze, we don't use that kind of language. You’re excused,” state senator and committee chair Bryan Hughes (R) said. @Bobbyeyaga tweeted footage of the exchange, writing, “want to know what kind of language gets you dismissed from the TX Senate’s public testimony? Because it isn’t calling all trans people pedophiles over and over again.”