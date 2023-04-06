Investigation After Uvalde Shooting Victim’s Mom Is Shoved by Official
‘DISGRACE’
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating and a state senator is furious after video emerged Wednesday showing a scuffle between a DPS officer and the mother of one of the Uvalde school shooting victims. Ana Rodriguez was seen being shoved by the officer as she attempts to retrieve her son from Flores Elementary School to protest gun violence. Her daughter, Maite Rodriguez, was one of the 19 victims of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting last year. The protest saw some Uvalde students take part in National School Walkout Day to demand an end to gun violence, however, according to KSAT, parents at Flores Elementary “said students weren’t allowed to leave or they could face repercussions, including a possible three-day suspension” and that the school had been “keeping the kids inside the auditorium and gym” at the time. When Rodriguez attempts to enter the school, she knocks on the door, shows her ID–per protocol–but is swiftly denied entry–and the trooper begins to forcefully push her out. After a physical and verbal altercation, Rodriguez is let in. State Senator Roland Gutierrez tweeted the footage, demanding an investigation and writing: “This is a DISGRACE and is NO way to treat a grieving family.” The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed it was investigating, according to KXAN.