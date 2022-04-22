Texas Executes Its Oldest Inmate on Death Row
‘I DO HAVE REMORSE’
The oldest person on Texas death row was executed Thursday at the age of 78. Carl Wayne Buntion was convicted of capital murder for the shooting death of Houston police officer James Irby during a traffic stop in 1990. Buntion was sentenced to death in 1991, but his execution was delayed due to inquiries into his mental well-being. His lawyers also argued that Buntion’s life should have been spared due to his good behavior while on death row for more than three decades, but judges ruled against the motion. Before being executed by lethal injection, Buntion said, “I wanted the Irby family to know one thing: I do have remorse for what I did. I pray to God that they get the closure for me killing their father and Ms. Irby’s husband.”