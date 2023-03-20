Texas Family Furious They Had to Find Missing Woman’s Body

CHEAT SHEET
A Dallas family is furious that after 25-year-old Yesica Martinez disappeared after a car wreck last week, they were left to find her body. “The sheriff's office showed up and they found the car abandoned and just got it towed,” her husband, Mario Morales, told NBCDFW. “They didn’t search the area. They didn’t even try to look for a hurt person or somebody running from a car accident they just towed it and said it was abandoned.” That was early Friday; the family says they went out Sunday morning to scour the area and it took them just two hours to find her in a fenced-in section below the crash site. It’s still unclear what led to the crash or how Martinez’s body ended up where it was found.