Authorities in Thailand were shocked to discover an 8-year-old boy who could only bark after he was neglected by his mother and left to interact primarily with the family’s six dogs. Local police were conducting a welfare check when they came across the boy living with his brother, 23, and mother, 46, in a “drug-infested” home in the rural Lap Lae District in the province of Uttaradit. “He didn’t speak; he just barked. It was pitiful to see,“ said Paveena Hongsakul, president of the Foundation for Children and Women, which helped with the rescue effort. Although his mother had received a stipend to send him to school, she kept him at home. The mother, who tested positive for drug use, was only busted after neighborhood teacher Sophon Siha-ampai sounded the alarm. Social workers have placed the boy in a children’s home, where he ”will be given a chance at a good life." “We’ll follow up with him to make sure he gets everything he needs,” said a representative from the local Foundation for Children and Women.
Texas Flood Deaths Rise to 27 as Authorities Give Grave Update
Texas officials say the number of reported fatalities from devastating flash floods across the state is “changing rapidly.” Kerr County Sheriff Larry L. Leitha noted that rescuers have recovered 850 people, and 27 people have died thus far. “Of these 27, 18 are adults, 9 are children,” he said at a press conference Saturday. Six adults and one child remain unidentified. With more than a thousand police and fire rescue crews working to recover those still trapped by the floods, Leitha urged people to call or email their emergency flood tip line to report people missing. He vowed that they would not stop until everyone had been recovered. “I can’t tell you how long this will take,” Leitha said. “It’s going to take a while.” Torrential rains in the area on July 4 caused the Guadalupe River to rise about 26 feet in 45 minutes, CBS News reported, resulting in what officials have called a “mass casualty event.” The floods continued into early Saturday morning. In a Truth Social post, President Donald Trump said his administration is working with state and local officials to respond to the “tragic flooding.” He added, “Melania and I are praying for all of the families impacted by this horrible tragedy.”
The CIA has dropped a bombshell report admitting the agency had monitored former President John F. Kennedy’s assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald, before he gunned Kennedy down. CIA agent George Joannides—who specialized in psychological warfare and directed a group called the Cuban Student Directorate—had contact with Oswald in the months before the Dallas tragedy, according to never-before-seen documents released Thursday. The CIA lied for decades about Joannides’ role in the Kennedy case, claiming that it had nothing to do with the Cuban Student Directorate. It also denied that Joannides went under the alias “Howard,” but a CIA memo from January 17, 1963, shows that Joannides was indeed instructed to adopt the alias “Howard Gebler” and obtain a fake driver’s license. “The cover story for Joannides is officially dead,” assassination expert Jefferson Morley told Axios. “This is a big deal. The CIA is changing its tune on Lee Harvey Oswald.” The files were released to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order to disclose all documents about the former president’s death.
President Donald Trump lit up like a kid in a candy store after Speaker of the House Mike Johnson gifted him a gavel to commemorate the signing of his massive “Big Beautiful Bill” into law. Surrounded by a gaggle of senators, congressional leaders, and supporters on the White House lawn, Trump played up the pomp and circumstance of the July 4 moment as he asked the eager crowd, “Ready?” before signing the bill. Afterward, Johnson stepped in with a blue box containing the gavel. “Mr. President, this is the gavel used to enact the big, beautiful bill,” said Johnson. “And I want you to have that for your collection.” Trump took the gavel and asked the audience again, “Are we ready? Are you ready?” He then proceeded to bang the gavel on his signing desk. The moment sparked a mix of praise and criticism online, with one X user commenting, “Sorry, I have to go throw up now.” Yet another X user commented, “You gotta hand it to President Trump. He knows how to put on a show.”
First Lady Melania Trump was spotted dancing alongside her husband, President Donald Trump, as the pair watched the Fourth of July fireworks display in Washington, D.C. on Friday night. As he is wont to do, Trump began dancing his signature Trump dance as the Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.” could be heard playing in the background, prompting Melania to join in, putting her own spin on the dance with her palms open and arms stiff. Fox News commentators noted that it has taken Melania several years to join her husband when he starts dancing, with one commenting that one of her favorite things about the Fourth of July fireworks display over the National Mall is watching the couple watch the fireworks and “seeing the warmness of their marriage,” as demonstrated through the power of dance in this instance, apparently.
Kelly Clarkson announced that she would be canceling the first two nights of her brand-new Las Vegas residency shortly before she was due to take the stage for the first time on Friday night. Clarkson wrote in an Instagram post, ”I am beyond devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars. The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice. I want the shows to be perfect for y’all and need to protect myself from doing serious damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve.” The singer was set to start her residency on Friday and continue through August, with additional dates in November. While fans were understanding, some, including those who had traveled from out-of-state or waited in line all day, expressed their disappointment in her comments, with one fan writing, “I really want you to be healthy, but cancelling this late has such a huge financial impact on your loyal fans.”
President Donald Trump took to Truth Social—right before signing the “One Big Beautiful Bill” into law—to post a bizarre, artificially generated biographical video soundtracked by his favorite tune. Titled “BEST Life Evolution Video Of President Donald J. Trump,” the clip features animated images of Trump throughout his life—melting from one stage to another like a MAGAfied Animorphs reboot. The video begins on June 14, 1946, Trump’s birthday, although in the accompanying photo he appears as a young boy. It then moves through key moments in his life, including when he “took over Trump organization” in the early ’70s, published The Art of the Deal, a “Bestseller In The Deal-making” [sic], and “Took Financial Hits and Weathered Business Bankruptcies,” before his political career. The whole thing is set to “Y.M.C.A” by ’80s disco group the Village People, a song that has become closely associated with the current president. Trump has a long history of awkwardly dancing to the tune at rallies, something writer and lead singer Victor Willis has endorsed for “bringing joy to the American public.” Joy, indeed.
West Coast rapper Young Noble, part of Tupac Shakur’s group Outlawz, has died at 47. Born Rufus Lee Cooper III, the hip-hop artist was personally selected by Shakur to join his ’90s rap crew just months before he was shot dead in Las Vegas in 1996. Young collaborated with the legendary California rapper on his final album, The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory and can be heard on the mega-hit, “Hail Mary.” It has been reported that Noble died by suicide. “Today I got some of the worst and unexpected news imaginable,” fellow Outlawz member E.D.I. Mean shared on Instagram in response. “Mental illness is a real battle being fought by so many. CHECK IN ON YOUR FOLKS!,” he continued. Noble was born and raised in Los Angeles County and continued working with Outlawz after Shakur’s death. He released five solo albums, including 2024’s The Last Outlaw, and was thought to be in good health after playing basketball with friends just days prior to his passing. “Life is shorter than we think,” Noble wrote in an Instagram post in March, “Don’t take TODAY for granted good people.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
Saturday Night Live alum Bobby Moynihan, who was a cast member on the show from 2008 to 2017, recently revealed the strangest bit of fan mail he ever received. Talking to the hosts of Syd & Olivia Talk Sh*t, Moynihan shared, “I got an envelope full of bullets once at work, just like an envelope with a drawing of one of my characters holding a machine gun and the envelope had bullets in it.” He continued, “It was Riblet and there was like an amazing anime drawing of Riblet, like, firing a machine gun. And then it had bullets in it and it was instantly taken from my hands.” Riblet was one of Moynihan’s recurring characters on SNL‘s “Weekend Update” segment. Moynihan also revealed that he often received requests from fans for photos of other SNL cast members’ feet, suspecting that people made these requests of him because he’s “too nice,” adding, “I think I’m a people pleaser.”
Julian McMahon, the star of TV shows like Nip/Tuck, Charmed, and FBI: Most Wanted, has died at the age of 56. In a statement shared with Deadline, his wife Kelly McMahon said, “With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer.” McMahon, the son of former Australian Prime Minister William McMahon, began his career as a model and actor in Australia before transitioning to Hollywood. Once in the U.S., he appeared on shows like Another World and Profiler before starring as Cole Turner on Charmed and Dr. Christian Troy on Nip/Tuck, a role for which he received a Golden Globe nomination. Kelly McMahon said of her husband, “Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible.”