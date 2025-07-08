Texas Flooding Death Toll Hits Harrowing New Milestone
The flash floods in Texas have now killed more than 100 people. According to authorities, at least 104 people have died across six counties in central Texas as a result of the catastrophic flooding. The majority of the fatalities occurred in Kerr County, where search teams have found the bodies of 84 people, including 28 children, according to local officials. The county, which was home to all-girls summer camp Camp Mystic, was struck the hardest by the flash flooding on Friday and has seen significant damage. Meanwhile, 20 deaths in total were reported across the Travis, Burnet, Kendall, Williamson, and Tom Green counties. Flooding struck central Texas on July 4 after torrential downpour caused the Guadalupe River to surge around 26 feet. Camp Mystic, which sat along the Guadalupe River, announced Monday that it was grieving the loss of 27 campers and counselors. Kerr County officials further added that 10 campers and one counselor still remain unaccounted for. “This will be a rough week,” Kerrville mayor Joe Herring Jr. said during a press conference Monday. “We need your prayers.”