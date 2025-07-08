Cheat Sheet
Texas Flooding Death Toll Hits Harrowing New Milestone

Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Published 07.07.25 10:53PM EDT 
Heal-Corp Search and Rescue volunteers perform searches near Camp Mystic on July 07, 2025 in Hunt, Texas.
The flash floods in Texas have now killed more than 100 people. According to authorities, at least 104 people have died across six counties in central Texas as a result of the catastrophic flooding. The majority of the fatalities occurred in Kerr County, where search teams have found the bodies of 84 people, including 28 children, according to local officials. The county, which was home to all-girls summer camp Camp Mystic, was struck the hardest by the flash flooding on Friday and has seen significant damage. Meanwhile, 20 deaths in total were reported across the Travis, Burnet, Kendall, Williamson, and Tom Green counties. Flooding struck central Texas on July 4 after torrential downpour caused the Guadalupe River to surge around 26 feet. Camp Mystic, which sat along the Guadalupe River, announced Monday that it was grieving the loss of 27 campers and counselors. Kerr County officials further added that 10 campers and one counselor still remain unaccounted for. “This will be a rough week,” Kerrville mayor Joe Herring Jr. said during a press conference Monday. “We need your prayers.”

Anna Kendrick’s Reported New Man Is an Emmy-Winning Comedian
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Published 07.07.25 6:04PM EDT 
Anna Kendrick and Alex Edelman.
Anna Kendrick is reportedly in a new relationship. Citing an exclusive source, People magazine reported Monday that the Pitch Perfect star has been dating Emmy-winning comedian Alex Edelman for “several months” now. “It doesn’t seem casual,” the source told the outlet. “Anna’s very private, though. They enjoy date night[s] at low-key restaurants that are not your typical celeb hangouts.” The source further claimed that Kendrick has already met Edelman’s mother and that the pair celebrated the comedian’s birthday together in March. Kendrick, 39, was previously romantically linked to Scott Pilgrim vs. the World director Edgar Wright and cinematographer Ben Richardson. The A Simple Favor star also dated comedian Bill Hader for more than a year before their split in 2022. Though Kendrick has remained relatively tight-lipped about her love life, the Oscar nominee opened up about her romantic history in a 2024 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she recalled how she left an abusive, seven-year relationship. “I had so much love and trust for that person, so I thought it had to be me. Like, if one of us is crazy, it must be me… I turned my life completely upside down trying to fix whatever was wrong with me,” Kendrick shared. “Things ended pretty quickly after that.”

Ryan Lochte Reveals New Relationship as He Slams Ex’s ‘Pity Party’
William Vaillancourt
Published 07.07.25 4:48PM EDT 
Ryan Lochte (R) and Kayla Rae Reid in 2017.
Ryan Lochte (R) and Kayla Rae Reid in 2017. Maury Phillips/WireImage

Ex-Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte spoke out about the circumstances of his divorce from former Playboy model Kayla Rae Reid and his new relationship. The 40-year-old told the Daily Mail that he is dating 37-year-old kindergarten teacher Molly Gillihan, whom he started seeing after the divorce papers were filed in March. “Kayla has blocked me on social media. She’s the one that wanted this divorce in the first place and now she’s playing this pity party,” said Lochte, whose marriage to Reid lasted seven years. “I want people to understand that Molly didn’t take me away from my ex-wife,” he added. “She didn’t take me away from my kids. We got a divorce and I left. I moved down the street because I wanted to be in my kids’ lives and I will always be in my kids’ lives. There was no infidelity with Molly, like nothing. Molly didn’t do anything wrong. She didn’t pursue me, I pursued her. It was after I got served with the divorce papers. I was out of the house and living by myself. It was all after the fact.” The former competitive swimmer and his wife share three children: son Caiden Zane, and daughters Liv Rae and Georgia June. They married in 2018. Lochte won 12 Olympic medals—six of them gold—from 2004 to 2016 while representing the United States.

The Model Who Bled Through Her Skirt at Wimbledon Gets Praised for ‘Normalizing Periods’
Jada Washington 

Updated 07.07.25 1:41PM EDT 
Published 07.07.25 1:11PM EDT 
Brook Nader
When Wimbledon attendee Brooks Nader found herself experiencing the real-life nightmare of every middle school girl, she didn’t hide in shame. Instead, she posted her menstruation mishap to social media—a move one fan called “the realest thing I’ve ever seen on social media,” with hundreds of others echoing the sentiment. On July 4, the model and Dancing With The Stars contestant attended Wimbledon, where she snapped her now-viral video. First, the 28-year-old shows herself wearing classic tennis-spectator attire—a navy polka-dot top paired with a crisp white skirt and cat-eye sunglasses. The video cuts to two “shocked” friends before revealing what they’re reacting to: an unmistakable red stain on the back of Nader’s white skirt. Nader captioned the video, “~tries to be chic~ Starts 🩸 at Wimbledon." Instead of shrinking from the moment, she owned it, turning a slip of red into a celebration of a natural bodily process. The video received over two million views, with some commenters expressing gratitude to Nader for “normalizing it” and noting that “every girl has had this happen,” while others made period puns (“A QUEEN HAS BEEN SPOTTED” being one of the winners). Somehow, acknowledging the existence of periods is still taboo in 2025, but we’ll take all the steps toward progress that we can get...especially if bright blue isn’t involved.

Iconic 90s Grunge Band Part Ways With Drummer After 27 Years
Tom Sanders 

Published 07.07.25 12:09PM EDT 
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MAY 03: Matt Cameron of Pearl Jam performs live on stage during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on May 03, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MAY 03: Matt Cameron of Pearl Jam performs live on stage during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on May 03, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jim Bennett/WireImage) Jim Bennett/WireImage

Pearl Jam has parted ways with longtime drummer Matt Cameron after 27 years, the band confirmed on Monday. Cameron, the longest-tenured drummer of the legendary grunge act, announced his departure in a social media post which read: “After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam. Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter. I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It’s been an incredible journey. More to follow. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.” Prior to his stint in Pearl Jam, Cameron also drummed with fellow grunge luminaries Soundgarden from 1986 until their breakup in 1997. Responding to his exit, Pearl Jam wrote: “Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer. He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings. It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always. He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music. We love you Matt.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Reunite in Italy After Breakup
Amber Levis 

Published 07.07.25 3:26PM EDT 
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been spotted together for the first time since they ended their nine-year relationship at the end of last month. The couple was reunited on Saturday on Jeff Bezos’ $500 million yacht on the coast of Capri, Italy. Perry, 40, is joining Bezos after missing his notoriously lavish wedding to Lauren Sanchez. Bloom, 48, went to the Venice festivities alone and has been vacationing with the tech billionaire since then. Paparazzi spotted Perry and Bloom playing with their four-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, and walking together with her through the streets of Capri. A day prior to the public appearance, the couple announced that “they will continue to be seen together as a family” and that their “shared priority” is “raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.” Bloom last saw their daughter last month, when he visited Perry while she was on tour in Australia. Perry is scheduled to continue her world tour in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, July 10.

‘16 and Pregnant’ Star Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter
Amber Levis 

Published 07.07.25 3:14PM EDT 
Former "16 & Pregnant" TV personality Whitney Purvis is seen in a police booking photo after being arrested for felony involuntary manslaughter involving a fatal overdose on July 7, 2025 in Rome, Georgia.
Former "16 & Pregnant" TV personality Whitney Purvis is seen in a police booking photo after being arrested for felony involuntary manslaughter involving a fatal overdose on July 7, 2025 in Rome, Georgia.

Whitney Purvis, who appeared on the first season of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, was arrested on Monday in Floyd County, Georgia, for involuntary manslaughter after distributing a dangerous street drug called Tranq, which is composed of Fentanyl and Xylazine, as well as possession with intent to distribute. Purvis, 33, allegedly provided the drug to John Mark Harris, 37, who died of an overdose of the drug on February 17. “I hate that I found out what happened today and missed your funeral,” Purvis wrote on Harris’ obituary website. “Thank you for being such a great friend to me and always making me feel beautiful and cared for.” Purvis was arrested just a month after the death of her son, Weston Gosa Jr., who passed away at the age of 16 due to ongoing medical problems. She has been arrested for minor charges in the past and lost custody of her two children.

British Star From ‘The Crown’ Dies at 87
Jasmine Venet 

Published 07.07.25 12:51PM EDT 
David Killick (center), who starred in shows like "The Crown" and productions like "The Importance of Being Earnest" has passed away at 87.
David Killick (center), who starred in shows like "The Crown" and productions like "The Importance of Being Earnest" has passed away at 87. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The Crown and A Touch of Frost star David Killick has died at 87. Killick passed away Friday at St John’s Hospice, North London, following a “short illness,” his agent from Stanton Davidson Associates confirmed. “David was an actor for over 60 years, loved the business and his fellow actors, and was loved and respected in his turn by all who were lucky enough to work with him,” his agent said in a statement, adding that “he will be sorely missed.” Killick regularly appeared as a pathologist alongside David Jason in the ‘90s drama A Touch of Frost, which ran for 15 seasons, and appeared in Season 5 of The Crown as Mess President. Killick also had a decades-long and prolific career in theater and voice acting. He acted in the musical Guys and Dolls with the Royal Lyceum Theatre Company and contributed as a voice actor to audiobooks like The Judgement of Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Who: The Lost Stories. Most recently, he performed in Agatha Christie’s play Witness for the Prosecution at London County Hall last year. His agency Stanton Davidson Associates praised him for being a “delightful, talented and vastly experienced actor.”

Gunman Shot Dead After Opening Fire at Border Patrol Office
Tom Sanders 

Published 07.07.25 1:47PM EDT 
A U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as immigrants prepare to board a bus after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border on January 07, 2024 in Eagle Pass, Texas.
A man who opened fire on a Border Patrol building in Texas with an assault rifle on Monday has been shot dead by federal officers, police said. The suspect, identified as Ryan Louis Mosqueda, 27, fired “many dozens” of rounds at the building at around 6 a.m. local time, Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said, after he was reported missing two hours earlier. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, but additional weapons and ammunition were later found in Mosqueda’s car, which was parked in the station’s parking lot and spray-painted with undecipherable graffiti. No federal agents were injured during the attack, but a local police officer was struck in the knee by either a bullet or shrapnel and required medical attention. The local FBI office in San Antonio is investigating the incident but said there was “currently no threat to public safety that we are aware of.”

Woman Loses Arm in Lion Attack at Australian Zoo
Paulina Rodriguez 

Published 07.07.25 11:41AM EDT 
Male lion and three lionesses
A Queensland woman sustained serious injuries to her arm on Sunday when she was mauled by a lioness at the Darling Downs Zoo in Pilton, Australia. Zoo officials said via Facebook that the lioness “inexplicably” grabbed the woman’s arm while she was watching zookeepers tend to the enclosure before opening. She was not a zoo employee, and was instead described as a “much-loved member of the zoo owner’s family” who had visited the lions frequently over the last 20 years, and was “well-versed in safety protocols around potentially dangerous animals.” Officials maintain the woman never entered the animal’s enclosure, and the lion never left it. Officials say they have not yet been able to speak to the woman, but say they’ve worked with police and government investigators to establish how the attack could have occurred under these circumstances. The victim was airlifted to a hospital in Brisbane shortly after the attack and is now recovering in stable condition. However, zoo officials wrote in a Monday morning Facebook update that she has lost her arm. Darling Downs Zoo plans to reopen as usual on Tuesday and says, “The animal will definitely not be put down or punished in any way.”

