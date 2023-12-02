CHEAT SHEET
    Texas GOP Rejects Ban on Associating With Nazi Sympathizers, Report Says

    ‘SLIPPERY SLOPE’

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    The Texas GOP executive committee has voted against a measure that would ban Republicans from associating with Holocaust deniers and Nazi sympathizers, The Texas Tribune reports. By a 32-29 vote, the committee removed the clause from a pro-Israel resolution. It would have disallowed the party from associating with people who “espouse or tolerate antisemitism, pro-Nazi sympathies or Holocaust denial.” The measure came after Texas ultraconservative Jonathan Stickland hosted an event for Hitler admirer Nick Fuentes. “It could put you on a slippery slope,” committee member Dan Tully said of the ban.

