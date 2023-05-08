Texas Republican Resigns Just Hours Before Sexual Misconduct Expulsion Vote
‘DISTURBING AND DISGUSTING’
A Republican member of the Texas House of Representatives resigned on Monday—just one day before lawmakers were set to vote on whether to expel him over allegations of sexual misconduct with a 19-year-old intern. A report released Saturday found that 45-year-old Rep. Bryan Slaton had, among other offenses, invited the teenage subordinate to his Austin condo, where he served enough alcohol to leave her “really dizzy” before she stayed the night, The Washington Post reported. The aide apparently informed her friends that she and Slaton had sex, though investigators found she “could not effectively consent.” Slaton also faces allegations of harassment and helping other members of his underage staff obtain alcohol — behavior one Republican colleague called “disturbing and disgusting.” Slaton’s lawyer has said the accusations against his client are false, and the representative made no mention of them in his resignation letter. “It has been an honor to represent my friends, neighbors and the great people and communities of House District 2,” he wrote.