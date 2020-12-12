Texas GOP Throws Tantrum Over SCOTUS Ruling and Floats Secession for ‘Law-Abiding States’
PITY PARTY
The Republican Party of Texas lashed out at the Supreme Court late Friday after the court dismissed a long-shot Trumpian lawsuit to overturn the results of the presidential election. In a statement accusing SCOTUS of enabling states to “violate the US constitution” by rejecting the Texas-led effort to invalidate other states’ election results, Chairman Allen West suggested that “perhaps” the best solution for “law-abiding states” would be to secede in light of the decision. “The Supreme Court, in tossing the Texas lawsuit that was joined by seventeen states and 106 US congressman, has decreed that a state can take unconstitutional actions and violate its own election law,” West said. “Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the Constitution.”