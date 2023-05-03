CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Texas GOP Wants Power to Nullify Elections in Houston Metro Over Ballot Paper

    MULLIGAN

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    People wait in line to cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Houston, Texas

    Reuters/Go Nakamura

    The Texas Senate approved a measure Tuesday that would give the secretary of state unprecedented power to nullify election results—but only in Harris County, which encompasses the Houston metropolitan area. The bill would give the governor-appointed position the power to call an entirely new election there should local officials ever run out of ballot paper (at 2% of its polling sites for more than an hour, to be specific). The decision to target Harris County specifically comes after authorities there ran out of ballot paper at some polling sites last year, prompting Republicans to cry foul. Tuesday’s vote sparked ire from Democrats in the chamber, who said Republicans were trying to “rig results” and overturn lawfully held elections. The bill now heads to the state’s GOP-controlled House for a vote.

    Read it at Houston Chronicle