Texas Guv Denigrates Shooting Victims as ‘Illegal Immigrants’
‘OUR HEARTS GO OUT’
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) did not miss an opportunity to label the victims of his state’s most recent high-profile shooting “illegal immigrants,” making the tone-deaf characterization in a statement on Sunday. Abbott also referred to the suspected gunman in the case, Francisco Oropesa, as someone “who is in the country illegally” as he announced a reward for information leading to his capture. Oropesa, 38, is believed to have gunned down five people, including an eight-year-old boy, after he was asked to stop firing a weapon in his front yard last week. “I’ve announced a $50K reward for info on the criminal who killed 5 illegal immigrants Friday,” Abbott tweeted alongside the statement, in which he was quoted as saying, “Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of the five victims that were taken in this senseless act of violence.”