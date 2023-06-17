CHEAT SHEET
Texas Ends Water Breaks for Construction Workers Amid Heat Wave
A triple-digit Texas heat wave is drawing new attention to a law signed by Gov. Greg Abbott this week, ending water break requirements for construction workers. The legislation, signed Tuesday, overrides cities’ municipal labor rules, including those that mandate water breaks for outdoor workers. Austin and Dallas both have ordinances requiring employers to give construction workers a 10-minute water break every four hours, the Texas Tribune reported. Texas is the worst state for heat-related work deaths, according to the Tribune. With rising temperatures, and fewer water breaks, labor leaders anticipate more workplace deaths and injuries. Last year, the state recorded at least 279 heat-related deaths, its worst count since 1999.