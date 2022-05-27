Gov. Abbott Is Bullshitting About Mental Health Reform

Nineteen children and two adults were shot to death in Greg Abbott’s state this week, and the Texas governor is putting the focus on mental health reform instead of gun reform.

New Abnormal podcast hosts Molly Jong-Fast and Andy Levy are calling bullshit.

“In April, he cut $211 million from his state department that oversees mental health programs. Texas ranks 51st for overall access to mental health care in America,” says Andy in Friday’s episode. “Suddenly [Republicans are] concerned with mental health? They’re never concerned with mental health. They’re never concerned with anything until it comes down to ‘that’ thing or guns. And then suddenly they care about it. That’s how much they fetishize and worship gun culture.”

Abbott isn’t the only member of the GOP that Molly and Andy call out for gun-reform avoidance.

“Republicans, wanting to blame everything but the fact that people can walk into a store and get a gun, are now blaming doors,” adds Andy, referring to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who made headlines for “door reform” comments.

Molly isn’t letting Democrats get off easy, though.

“Republicans are trying to just play out the clock until people forget about it, and Democrats are trying to play out the clock until people forget about it. You know, we have Chuck Schumer saying he’s gonna bring in a bill for domestic terrorism. Not quite what I was hoping for,” says Molly.

The duo also breaks down former President Donald Trump’s big endorsement fails in the Georgia state primary races and whether former VP Mike Pence has a chance to win the presidency, especially if he runs against Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“A lot of people run for president and think that they have a chance and don’t. I think Mike Pence is one of those people,” says Andy.

Then, New York magazine national correspondent Gabriel Debenedetti walks Molly through the elephant in the Democratic room: What happens if Joe Biden can’t run for re-election? There are a few people who may be backups for the party, Debenedetti says.

Last up is Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), who shares what she thinks are the root causes of the gun violence epidemic—and says the entire Republican Party “needs to be cured and cleansed.”

