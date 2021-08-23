Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Now Testing Negative for COVID-19
CLEAN BILL OF HEALTH
Five days after testing positive for COVID-19, Gov. Greg Abbott revealed in a video posted on Twitter that he now testing negative for the virus. “I’m told that my infection was brief and mild because of the vaccination that I received,” Abbott said, adding that those who haven’t gotten their jabs yet should “consider getting one.” Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Texas due to the more contagious Delta variant, with hospitals at capacity in multiple cities. Rep Troy Nehls (R-TX) also tested positive for the virus, tweeting on Saturday that he was experiencing moderate symptoms. “All Americans are free to make their own health decisions, but I strongly encourage getting vaccinated,” wrote Nehls, who is also fully vaccinated. “It is scientifically proven to drastically reduce the risk of severe illness & death from COVID.”