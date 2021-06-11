Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Pledges to Finish Trump’s Border Wall
‘HELP ALL OF US’
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the state would continue building a wall along the border between the U.S. and Mexico. Abbott also directed Texas State Troopers to arrest migrants and said he had allocated $1 billion in state funds for border security during the same press conference in Del Rio, Texas. “It will help all of us to work on ways to stem the flow of unlawful immigration and to stem the flow of illegal contraband,” Abbott said. President Joe Biden issued an executive order the first day of his term halting construction of a wall along the border, and Justice Department officials threatened to sue Abbott this week over his directive to pull the state licenses from several detention centers that shelter migrant children. Those shelters would be forced to move their minor detainees elsewhere. Abbott has charged the Biden administration with fomenting a surge of migrants that has risen to previously unprecedented heights in recent months.