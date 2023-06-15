Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Sends First Bus of Migrants to Los Angeles
‘POLITICAL CHARADE’
A busload of migrants arrived in Los Angeles from Texas on Wednesday in what Gov. Greg Abbott hailed as the “first group” to be sent to the city in California. “Our border communities are on the frontlines of President Biden’s border crisis, and Texas will continue providing this much-needed relief until he steps up to do his job and secure the border,” Abbott said in a statement. Jorge-Mario Cabrera, communications director with immigrant rights group CHIRLA, told the Los Angeles Times that there were 42 people on board the bus, including eight children, and that they hadn’t been given any food for their 23-hour journey. He added that one of the group has a court date scheduled in New York. “That’s where the cruelty of this process is unbounded,” Cabrera said. “That’s why Los Angeles made sure that we were coordinated and prepared to deal with the human beings behind this political charade.”