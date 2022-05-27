Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Trashes Bizarre, Viral Massacre Claim

Gov. Greg Abbott’s team slapped down a viral Twitter claim that his staff approached a Uvalde massacre victim’s family with a threatening offer of payola for propping up a pro-gun message.

As of Thursday evening, more than 32,000 users have retweeted the account @MyCancerJourne3’s description of an supposed encounter with a representative from Abbott’s office, which the anonymous Twitter user claimed occurred just after their family identified his nephew’s body.

But the embattled Republican governor swiftly denied the exchange ever took place.

“This is completely false,” a spokesperson wrote to The Daily Beast. “No truth to it whatsoever.”

As several Twitter users have noted, the account has purported falling victim to an array of personal tragedies, and their account of what they say was their nephew’s shooting in the tragic massacre on Tuesday contains some possible contradictions.

In a thread about the alleged meeting with the Abbott staffer, they reported that they had gone to see their “living nephew’s body.” However, the account had previously reported that their nephew was dead, and made no reference to a second nephew.

Further, last year, the account tweeted that a sheriff in Eastern Washington State had killed another nephew. It is unclear what specific incident this tweet refers to.

The account has also tweeted the CashApp handle of a man residing in Spokane, Washington, whose Facebook page reflects the same sports team allegiances as @MyCancerJourne3, and shows the same given name the account has used to refer to itself. The man did not answer calls and emails from The Daily Beast, and the Facebook page was deleted after The Daily Beast reached out to the man.

This is one of several apparent efforts @MyCancerJourne3 has made to solicit financial assistance from followers for colon cancer treatments, including multiple now-deleted GoFundMe accounts. A screenshot of one such account, which @MyCancerJourne3 appeared to acknowledge was their own, included a photo of the Spokane man and the name of a woman with whom he appears to share an address. The woman did not immediately respond to outreach by The Daily Beast.

The account has in the past tweeted about residing in Washington State, though it has also described attending Texas sporting events. It has also tweeted about suffering a stroke, getting placed in a medically induced coma, and receiving approval for assisted suicide.

Eileen Grench contributed reporting to this story.