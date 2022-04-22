Texas Guv’s Border Truck Inspections Are a Total Failure
GALAXY BRAIN
When Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently instructed state troopers to inspect every single commercial truck coming in from Mexico, he presumably expected large seizures of drugs, weapons, and the undocumented. But according to official data obtained by The Texas Tribune, cops have not intercepted any narcotics, firearms, or hidden asylum-seekers during the operation. Over eight days from April 8, when troopers began the inspections on the Republican governor’s order, they conducted more than 4,100 truck inspections, the Tribune reported. And although they found no contraband of any kind, they did discover 850 violations for conditions such as underinflated tires and broken turn signals. The program caused massive delays and economic damage throughout the region. Abbott’s directive was intended to be a stick in the eye of President Biden following his decision to drop the Trump administration’s policy of using COVID restrictions to block migrants from the U.S.