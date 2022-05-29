Texas Guv Greg Abbott Booed as He Visits Uvalde School
NO WARM WELCOME
As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott arrived at Robb Elementary School, the site of the horrific shooting in Uvalde, Texas, some members of a gathered crowd began booing and heckling the politician. Abbott traveled to the site to meet with President Biden, who was also visiting. Videos circulating on Twitter show members of the crowd booing Abbott as he wheels himself past the school sign, with Newsweek reporting that one man can be heard saying, “We need change, governor” as other onlookers give him a thumbs down. According to Reuters, a man can be heard yelling, “Shame on you, Abbott!” in one of the videos. The governor has faced criticism for loosening Texas gun regulations in the years prior to the massacre in Uvalde. On Thursday, he pulled out of the NRA’s convention in Houston that took place this weekend.