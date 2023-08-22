Texas Sent Migrants Into Los Angeles on Bus Amid Storm Hilary
‘EVIL’
Just as Tropical Storm Hilary raged through Southern California, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bused 37 migrants into Los Angeles, according to a news release from the Immigrant Defenders Law Center. The bus left the border city of Brownsville on Sunday afternoon only hours after the storm hit the region and while much of the area was under a state of emergency. “While we warned Angelenos to stay safe and brace themselves for the storm, the Governor of Texas sent a bus of families and toddlers straight for Los Angeles,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass tweeted. “This is a despicable act beyond politics—it’s evil.” The bus—which transported asylum seekers from Venezuela, Guatemala, Mexico, Belize, Honduras, and Ecuador—had 15 children onboard, including a 3-week-old baby. It was the ninth busload of people that Texas has sent to Los Angeles since June. A spokesperson for Abbott confirmed the dispatch of the migrant bus to The New York Times, claiming it was “rerouted out of an abundance of caution and took a cautious path to Los Angeles to keep all on board safe.”