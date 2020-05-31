Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Declares State of Disaster After Violent Protests
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday declared a state of disaster as protesters returned to the streets of Austin following a day of violent demonstrations and looting. Abbott ordered thousands of additional troops and more than 1,000 National Guard members to support local law enforcement in Austin, Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio, where protests have erupted over the death of unarmed black man George Floyd. “Every Texan and every American has the right to protest and I encourage all Texans to exercise their First Amendment rights,” Gov. Abbott said. “However, violence against others and the destruction of property is unacceptable and counterproductive. As protests have turned violent in various areas across the state, it is crucial that we maintain order, uphold public safety, and protect against property damage or loss.”
Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Austin on Sunday to continue the protests, which in contrast to the day before have reportedly been peaceful. The march took place even after the Austin Justice Coalition canceled the official event to ensure the safety of black protesters. Chas Moore, the group’s executive director, said in a Facebook video: “When I look at the mess that happened last night, I look at white people burning stuff up in the name of Black Lives Matter, and there’s little to no black lives at these events.”