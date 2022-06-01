Texas Governor Orders Public Schools to Conduct “Random Intruder Detection Audits”
MORE SHOOTINGS, MORE DRILLS
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all public schools to conduct “unannounced, random intruder detection audits” as a way to tighten school security in the wake of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 21 dead and 17 injured last week. In a letter penned Wednesday to the director of the Texas School Safety Center, Abbott requested that the center coordinate with the Texas Education Agency to perform the random intruder inspections by having staffers “find weak points” and attempt to quickly enter school buildings without being caught. Abbott also instructed the center to require all Texas public schools to review and update their safety plans and security training by September and begin working on legislation related to “hardening our schools” for the 2023 session.