Texas Guv Signs Restrictive Voting Bill Into Law
SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an election overhaul bill into law on Tuesday, bolstering the GOP’s efforts to restrict voting access. Democrats across the nation have widely condemned the bill, arguing that it aims to keep the GOP in power by making voting more difficult for minorities. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, the post-2020 election campaign to restrict voting rights has been successful in at least 18 states. Most bills are premised on the bogus claim that widespread fraud led to Joe Biden winning the election.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the Biden administration would address concerns from voting rights activists. “We would say to these advocates: We stand with you,” said Psaki. “There’s more we’re going to keep working on together.”