Texas Guv Skipped Every Uvalde Funeral: Report
I’M INDISPOSED
Apparently Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) had better things to do on the days that 19 children and two teachers were laid to rest after being gunned down at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School in May, according to a copy of his schedule obtained by a local ABC affiliate. The schedule, made public through an open records request, showed that Abbott was last in Uvalde on June 5, when he attended a community worship event. The ABC affiliate, KXXV, reported that the schedule spans May 25 through June 15, and lists three other Uvalde visits, none of which were to attend funerals. The final burial for a victim was held on June 25, when 10-year-old Uziyah Garcia was interred in his hometown of San Angelo. On Monday, state Sen. Roland Gutierrez slammed Abbott for his apparent apathy. “He did not go to one single funeral—and quite honestly, many of the families didn't want him there,” Gutierrez told MSNBC, according to Chron. The father of another 10-year-old victim alleged to KXXV that Abbott “has yet to reach out.” A spokeswoman for the governor told Chron that Abbott had visited “every family who requested a meeting.”