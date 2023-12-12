Texas High School Basketball Player Beat Up Coach After Being Benched: Cops
WANNA BE A BRAWLER
A basketball player in Texas is accused of attacking his coach in his high school’s parking lot earlier this month after he was benched during a game, officials said Tuesday. The 17-year-old player and his 22-year-old brother were both arrested on suspicion of assaulting a public servant in the alleged Dec. 5 beatdown, which took place at Willis High School, just under 50 miles north of Houston. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to reports of an assault at the school, meeting the victim, who identified himself as a coach for the school district and said he’d been targeted by “several individuals.” The coach explained he’d benched his alleged teenaged assailant earlier in the evening “due to his behavior toward an opposing team player, which infuriated [the student] and his family.” The student and his family were waiting for the unnamed coach in the parking lot after the game, he told deputies, and “began a verbal confrontation” that escalated to an assault by the student and his brother. Both youths fled the scene after the altercation was broken up, the sheriff’s office said. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.