R.I.P
Texas Home Invasion Ends With ‘Senseless’ Death of 2-Year-Old Boy
An attempted robbery went horribly wrong in Harris County, Texas, ending with the death of a 2-year-old boy and leaving the boy’s father with multiple gunshot wounds. The attackers, who have yet to be found, began shooting in the garage around 11:30 p.m., hitting the boy, his father, and the father’s friend, according to cops. They then went upstairs and demanded money from the toddler’s mom, who was taking care of a 1-year-old child. She told them she had no money, and they fled, police said. The boy was reportedly identified by family members as T.J. Robert Minchew, a Harris County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said, “We’re seeing more and more of this kind of violence in Harris County lately where people are shooting without provocation.” He added that it is possible the attackers knew the family.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that T.J.’s death was the latest in a string of murders, writing, “Kamren, Jazmine, Maleah, and now TJ. Remember their names & the many other young lives taken recently from our community due to senseless violence.” The boy’s father has been hospitalized and is in critical condition, while his friend is in stable condition.