Texas House Committee Surprises by Finally Advancing Gun Control Bill
BABY STEPS
A Texas House committee advanced a bill Monday that would raise the age requirement to buy certain semi-automatic rifles—just two days after a mass shooting at a mall in the city of Allen that killed eight people. It’s unlikely the bill will go anywhere in the Republican-dominated state Legislature. Even so, it’s a major step forward for gun control activists in a state that has historically shunned such legislation altogether. Families of children that died in last year’s horrific mass shooting in Uvalde wept when the when the committee successfully sent the bill to the House floor in an 8-5 vote. It was those families that encouraged committee chair Rep. Ryan Guillen (R-Rio Grande) to bring the bill to a vote just before deadline Monday. “One year ago today, my daughter had her communion. About a month later, she was buried in that same dress,” said Javier Cazares, who lost his nine-year-old daughter in the Uvalde shooting. “Mr. Guillen, and anybody else who is stopping this bill from passing, sad to say but more blood will be on your hands.” Two Republicans on the committee joined Democrats in voting to send the bill to the full state House.