376 Cops: New Report Shows Absurd Scale of Police Mistakes at Uvalde Shooting

A small army of 376 federal, state, and local law-enforcement officers disastrously botched their tactical response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a preliminary report by an investigative committee of the Texas House of Representatives revealed Sunday, painting a picture of dysfunction that went well beyond an embattled school police chief.

The 77-page report—a page for each minute of the video showcasing the massacre—was the product of about 40 interviews with witnesses, including school police officers, the district superintendent, the school’s principal, and others. It provided a fresh rundown of what happened inside the building, a profile of the gunman who got inside, and a beat-by-beat account of how mistakes or inaction by officers, the school, and the family of the shooter led to catastrophe.

“The Committee issues this interim report now, believing the victims, their families, and the entire Uvalde community have already waited too long for answers and transparency,” the report read, according to the Texas Tribune, which along with CNN obtained an advance copy.

A definitive account of how cops responded to the massacre has still not been written. Police and city officials initially tried to paint the responding officers as “heroes,” pointing to how officers managed to prevent hundreds of other student deaths. “There was zero hesitation on any of these officers’ part, they moved directly towards the gunfire,” they told state authorities, hoping they would help spin the narrative, according to The New York Times.

If it had not been already, that narrative was fully decimated last week when leaked surveillance footage showed dozens of officers—many heavily armed and sporting armor—hesitating to enter the classroom the gunman had barricaded himself in. Some even ran in the opposite direction. Eventually, as more gunshots rang out, officers brought in a barrier shield, but they ultimately kept a healthy distance from the fray for over an hour, the footage fueling the perception they protected themselves over kids.

But the footage also stoked the wounds of a grieving community, with some officials and survivors arguing about whether the Austin American-Statesman and local network KVUE should have leaked the video days before families were set to view it. Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin called the move “one of the most chicken things I’ve ever seen.”

The blame for the tactical response has at least until now largely fallen onto Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, whose alleged failure to follow active-shooter protocols may have increased the death toll of the attack. Arredondo was placed on leave nearly a month after the shooting, and he has since resigned from a city council post he was elected to just before the massacre.

According to the Tribune, he was not spared criticism in the report, which took issue with his previous claim of not having realized he was in charge as incident commander on the scene that day. But the new document raised fresh questions about how so many heavily armed cops failed to halt a murderous rampage—and whether lives were lost as a result.