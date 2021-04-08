Texas Investigates Claims That Migrant Children Are Being Sexually Assaulted at San Antonio Facility
‘SAFETY NIGHTMARE’
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has demanded that a facility housing hundreds of unaccompanied migrant children in San Antonio be shut down after he was informed about allegations of sexual abuse at the complex. According to the Texas Tribune, Abbott held a press conference Wednesday outside the Freeman Coliseum, which is believed to be housing over 1,300 teens who crossed the southern U.S. border without a parent or guardian. Abbott said multiple complaints about sexual assault at the facility were submitted to Texan authorities early Wednesday. “In short, this facility is a health and safety nightmare,” said the Republican governor. The White House responded to the press conference with a statement saying: “Currently we see no basis for Gov. Abbott’s call to shut down the San Antonio Freeman Coliseum as an intake site, however his claims will be looked into and investigated by the Department of Health and Human Services.”