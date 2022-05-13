Texas Investigations Into Families With Trans Kids Can Proceed, Court Rules

Texas’s Supreme Court has overturned an injunction that temporarily barred the state from carrying out controversial investigations into families with transgender children. The ruling, handed down Friday morning, allows the state to resume child abuse investigations into families that provide transgender children with gender-affirming care. A March injunction previously barred the state from carrying out the investigations. The Monday ruling leaves the injunction in place for the Texas family that filed the initial lawsuit in the case. They became the subject of a state investigation after providing care to their transgender 16-year-old. The child’s mother worked for Texas’s Department of Family and Protective Services, and was placed on suspension after questioning a new state order that described gender-affirming treatment as child abuse. That family’s case against Texas will be allowed to proceed.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10