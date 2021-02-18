Texas Is Running Out of Food as Energy Catastrophe Goes On
DARK DAYS
Texas is running out of food and water as the state enters yet another day of mass energy failures and extreme winter weather. According to The Texas Tribune, people are nearing the end of their stockpiles, fresh produce is spoiling in dark refrigerators, and grocery store shelves are rapidly emptying. The newspaper reports that grocery stores across the state have shut down due to lack of electricity, and, while bigger supermarkets have remained, they have been unable to replenish stocks. Meanwhile, nearly 264,000 are dealing with water systems that are completely non-operational, according to NBC News, while many others are under notices to boil tap water before drinking it. Dallas-Fort Worth’s NBC 5 reports that some 400,000 North Texans remain without power three days into the crisis, and federal regulators have opened an inquiry into what caused the outages.