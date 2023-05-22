230 Arrested, 50 Hospitalized During Rowdy Texas Festival

Read it at CNN
An unsanctioned festival known as Jeep Weekend in Galveston County, Texas, pushed authorities to the limit with 230 people arrested and 50 hospitalized. On the bright side, no one was killed, which happened in 2019 and 2021. Tens of thousands of people attend the word-of-mouth event each year, also known as “Go Topless Weekend,” converging on the Bolivar peninsula in Jeeps for a weekend of boozing. Most of the arrests were for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, police said.