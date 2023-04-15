Far-Right Judge Who Blocked Mifepristone Failed to Disclose Anti-Abortion Article: Report
GOTCHA
Matthew Kacsmaryk—the far-right federal judge who blocked the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone last week—took his name off a 2017 Texas Review of Law and Politics article and failed to disclose the work to the Senate Judiciary Committee, which requires nominees to disclose all publications, The Washington Post reports. In a draft obtained by the Post, Kacsmaryk argued against Obama administration healthcare protections for the transgender community, as well as for patients seeking abortions, arguing lawmakers had ignored objections of religious physicians. The newspaper obtained emails from Kacsmaryk during his nomination process asking editors to take off his name and replace it with his colleagues’ from the First Liberty Institute. A representative for the First Liberty Institute told the Post Kacsmaryk’s name was merely a “placeholder” and that he did not contribute significantly. On Friday, the Supreme Court issued a temporary stay on Kacsmaryk’s decision until the justices can review it further.