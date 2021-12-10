CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Texas Judge Rules State Abortion Law Unconstitutional Over Its Enforcement

    ‘EAGER IDEOLOGICAL CLAIMANTS’

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    Sergio Flores/Getty

    A judge in Texas ruled the state’s controversial new abortion law unconstitutional Thursday. The statute bans abortions after six weeks, before many women even know they are pregnant, and deputizes private citizens to sue for its enforcement. The judge took issue with the enforcement mechanism in his ruling, writing, “This case is not about abortion; it is about civil procedure… In sum, if SB 8’s civil procedures are constitutional, a new and creative series of statutes could appear year after year, to be enforced by eager ideological claimants.” Texas Right to Life, a major anti-abortion group in the state, told the Texas Tribune it plans to appeal the ruling.

    Read it at Texas Tribune