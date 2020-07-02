Who Are You Going to Trust—Dr. Fauci or Texas’ Joke of a Lieutenant Governor?
STUNTMAN
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick cares more about the sound of his own voice than the health of his constituents.
Dan Patrick had no problem trusting medical expertise when he was a Houston talk radio host seeking a ratings boost by undergoing a vasectomy live on his show.
“The ratings skyrocketed,” Patrick reported after the 1991 stunt.
But now that Patrick has parlayed his radio fame into becoming Texas lieutenant governor, he says he will not even listen to the nation’s leading infectious disease expert in the face of a raging pandemic.